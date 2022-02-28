Currently a judge on Dancing On Ice, Mabuse will give more than 50 performances at venues around the country in a show that celebrates her journey from her home of South Africa to professional dancer.

She previously spent seven years as a professional dancer on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, before announcing her departure from the show earlier this month.

I Am Here is a “whirlwind” celebration of her inspirations and influences and includes jives, sambas, and traditional South African dances.

Mabuse is regarded as one of the most successful South African dancers in the world, having choreographed critically acclaimed musicals.

She will take the show to UK cities including Edinburgh on May 8, Cardiff, Nottingham, Belfast, Salford, Sheffield, Brighton and London.

Mabuse’s UK tour begins in April and tickets are available now.

Oti Mabuse: Edinburgh performance announced in former Strictly star Oti Mabuse's new tour (Photo by Niklas Halle'n/AFP)

