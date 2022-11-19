Fans of the hit television show Outlander can visit spots in Edinburgh and the Lothians
If you have found yourself caught in the mystical and spell-binding Outlander saga and wish to be swept away to Claire and Jamie's world, you can experience some of the locations from the hit TV series near Edinburgh. There are so many local filming locations that featured in the ratings winner, some playing a more prominent part in Outlander than others, but most should be recognisable to fans of the show.
1. Glencorse Old Kirk
The charming Glencorse Old Kirk near Penicuik, is where Claire and Jamie tied the knot in Season 1. With its lush parkland, lake and splendid garden, it’s a wonderfully atmospheric venue, if not one of the most romantic wedding venues imaginable for any Outlander fan.
Photo: Outlander
2. Linlithgow Palace
The entrance and corridors of this magnificent ruined palace in Linlithgow were used as Wentworth Prison where Jamie was imprisoned in season 1.
Photo: sub
3. Hopetoun House
The grand estate near South Queensferry doubled as the stately home of the Duke of Sandringham in Season 1; provided the backdrop for Parisian streets, the spare room in Jamie and Claire’s Paris apartment, and the Hawkins Estate in season two and Ellesmere and the stables at Helwater in season three.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Tweeddale Court
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are pictured filming scenes on Tweeddale Court off the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, where characters Claire and Fergus were reunited.
Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS.com