The popular event, which raises valuable funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), is set to bring special guests, actors, writers, traders and the best of science fiction movie set pieces to Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, New Market Road, on July 23 and 24.

Richard Brake, popularly known as The Night King from Game of Thrones, as well as his work on Batman Begins and The Mandalorian, will be in attendance.

Alongside him will be English actress Lysette Anthony, star of swashbuckling science fiction classic Krull and Doctor Who.

The latest wave of special guests have been announced for Edinburgh’s much-loved Capital Sci-Fi Con – including faces from Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Outlander and Harry Potter.

Glaswegian Sean Biggerstaff, also known for his Doctor Who work and his role as Oliver Wood in Harry Potter, will be making his Capital Sci-Fi debut, as will BAFTA Scotland New Talent Award winner Daniel Kerr, who also counts Doctor Who and Outlander among his credits.

They join a host of previously announced, including Star Wars fan favourite Paul Blake, who played Greedo in A New Hope, Eugene Simon and Roger Ashton-Griffiths, familiar to millions from their time in Game of Thrones, and GoT actor Leigh Gill, who also appeared in 2019 hit film Joker.

Wonder Woman fans, meanwhile, can meet Scottish-born star Lilly Aspell, who played young Diana in the blockbuster hit.

Many more guests are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Organiser Keith Armour said: “We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Lysette, Sean and Daniel to Edinburgh for this year’s convention. It is lovely to be able to offer such an eclectic mix of guests, although Doctor Who is often the common denominator!

“There is more to come and we would encourage fans to book now if they would like to join our Meal with the Stars or Big Geeky Quiz and Karaoke Nights. You never know who might turn up!”

An event organised for fans by fans, the not-for-profit family friendly pop culture convention donates all profits to CHAS, Scotland’s national children’s hospice service, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Last year, due to the pandemic, Capital Sci-Fi Con was held virtually for the very first time, attracting audiences across the globe.

Highlights from previous in person editions have included special appearances from no fewer than five different incarnations of Doctor Who – Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Peter Capaldi and David Bradley.

Now in its 30th year, CHAS is the only charity in Scotland to provide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, while their CHAS at Home service supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland.

The last physical Capital Sci-FI Con in 2020 attracted nearly 8,000 visitors, with fans of Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who attending and raising more than £57,000 for the charity.