The Scottish actor will straddle a Triumph Thruxton RS in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Saturday, versions of which will be taking place across the globe on the same day.

Mr Heughan, who rose to fame for his role as Jamie Fraser in the hit series, set an initial target to raise £1,000 for his efforts, but his total raised currently sits at an impressive £18,200.

The number has earned him a place on the ride’s leadership board, with Mr Heughan named as the third top rider so far. Those above him on the table are riding in Australia and Miami, Florida, and have raised £23,000 and £19,700 respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Heughan will take part in an Edinburgh motorcycle ride for charity (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On his fundraising page, he said: “I’m riding in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with fellow men and women across the globe to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health on behalf of Movember.

"Men die on average six years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that.

"So, before I press my tweed and polish my boots, I'm asking you to join me in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.”

He will be taking part in the event in Edinburgh – a city which holds a special place in his heart. Speaking earlier this month, the star said moving to the Capital made him the man he is today.

The 42-year-old actor said: “I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.