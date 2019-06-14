Outrage over Land Rover advert which encourages people to bring new £31,295 model to Edinburgh

A Land Rover advert which encourages people to bring the new Range Rover model to Edinburgh to embrace its heritage hasn't gone down too well with residents.

The advert, which includes chef Tom Kitchin and famous landmarks such as Arthur's Seat and Calton Hill, shows someone driving around the city in the new £31,295 Range Rover Evoque.

A man and woman in the video explain why they love the city so much while driving around Edinburgh in the new car, saying things such as: "It's a city that has always celebrated its traditions and its history" and "I love Edinburgh."

But it's safe to say that the residents of Edinburgh aren't totally sold on the idea of a multitude of Range Rovers heading to the Capital.

One person replied to the advert on Twitter, saying: "Yes come to beautiful Edinburgh by all means, but please don’t bring an emission generating vehicle with you. It’s nicer for everyone that way."

Another wrote: "Even better, explore Edinburgh on foot or by public transport, rather than in a vehicle better suited to a farm?"

One response said: "NO! Stay away from our city. It's not built for huge, monstrous, gas-guzzling polluting cars. It's an extremely walkable city and has one of the best bus services in the UK."

Another echoed those thoughts, adding: "Just what’s needed on the streets of Edinburgh, a city tractor. Where the **** is it going to park?"

Key features of the new Evoque model include live traffic updates, the ability to link music streaming services t your car and a remote app to track your journeys from your smartphone.