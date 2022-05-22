The Quarterly Insights Survey from recruitment body Hays Scotland found 53 per cent of professionals in Scotland would be tempted to leave their existing role to move to a company where they had the option of working four days each week.

A total of 32 per cent of those surveyed also said they believed such an offer will become a reality within two to five years.

Just over a quarter of employers stated such a timescale to offer a four-day week would be feasible in that time.

Currently just 2 per cent of employers in Scotland have introduced a four-day working week, with a further 2 per cent trialling it.

A total of 63 per cent of employers are not considering a four-day week at all, with 23 per cent of employers in Scotland believing a four-day working week will never become a reality.

The main reason cited by both employers and employees in Scotland for adopting a four-day working week was to benefit mental health and wellbeing, with 67 per cent of employees stating they believe such a move would benefit them.

The research coincides with a six month trial of a four-day working week in June to which 60 companies across Britain have signed up as they explore more flexible working practices following workplace displacement during the Covid pandemic.

Director of Hays Scotland, Keith Mason, said: “We’re certainly seeing companies getting more creative in what they can offer prospective staff when trying to recruit in a competitive market.

"But before taking the leap into a four-day week, it’s vital that employers are certain that it’s a sustainable model for maintaining productivity in the longer term.

“In the meantime, they need to be sure to get the basics right, such as offering competitive salaries, along with flexible and hybrid working.