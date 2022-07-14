Paddington Marmalade Messiness set for Dalkeith Country Park this summer

Families will be able to seek out the famous Paddington characters as they explore the country park and embark on a mission to locate the mischievous Paddington bear.

On this unique adventure, those searching for the Resolute Bear will explore Dalkeith Country Park locating pawprints, half-eaten marmalade sandwiches and other clues meeting characters from the famous stories, played by actors and puppeteers, all on a mission to help you locate Paddington.

The Marmalade Messiness immersive adventure takes audiences through the Dalkeith Country Park grounds and into the Palace kitchen exploring the treehouse and river along the way.

Paddington is coming to Dalkeith

At the end of this 50-minute adventure, those taking part can enjoy free arts and crafts-based activities and a café, serving both marmalade and non-marmalade based delights.

Ticket prices range from £5 - £22.50 and £16.00 - £22.50.

Under 2 years (Babies up to 6 months go free of charge if carried): £5 - £6 – with more details available here.