Parents design spooky family trail for Halloween

Violet Doumas, p4 from Flora Stevenson's primary uncovers a clue from Stockbridge spooky trail

Families buying a ticket to take part in the trail will follow a map of letter clues displayed in shop windows in Stockbridge to unlock a phrase and the chance to win prizes.

More than fifty businesses are supporting the initiative by parent councils from Stockbridge Primary and Flora Stevenson’s primaries to raise cash for the schools, while traditional fundraising events like fairs are off-limits due to Covid-19.

Since launching a trail last year after trick or treating was called off amid Covid restrictions, word spread and other schools have been in touch with the parent councils getting tips on how to start their own trails later in the year, ahead of Christmas.

Gift vouchers are up for grabs, as well as a three month membership from new women’s book shop Rare Birds, gift packs from Iolla and from Aesop and Daisy Chains, and a donation from Campervan Brewery. Prizes have been donated from many local businesses including Ginger and Pickles, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Appellation Wines, Shelter Scotland, The Pastry Section, Herbie of Edinburgh and Daisy Cheynes.

The creepy trail launched on 21 October and runs to Halloween,

Jenny Lister, co-chair for Stockbridge Primary Parent Council, said: “It’s all organised around nursery rhymes and fairy tales but we’ve made it spooky.

"We've had a huge amount of support from local businesses - there are 53 businesses in Stockbridge putting one of our clues in their shop window, and many have donated prizes. We’ve had to get creative with the restrictions so the trail is a great way to get people outside in family groups without having people gather in big crowds.

"It was a big success last year so we’re building on that now. There’s been a lot of enthusiasm from local shops and businesses, after many had to shut for so long during lockdowns. Scotmid and the Coop are doing free treat bags and fruit. I think it will be really busy come the weekend and into Halloween itself.”

