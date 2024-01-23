Partnership project primes park for spring

​The project included the planting of hedge saplings and bulbs.

More than 300 hedge saplings and 400 bulbs have been planted as part of a £3000 programme which also includes fencing with gates and a new village sign.

Councillor Dianne Alexander, cabinet member with responsibility for open spaces, said: “Thanks to the local community and especially Dr Brian Ellis for bringing these much-needed improvements to Cousland Village Park, also known locally as the football field.

"This is a great example of how local communities can work with the council to achieve more attractive green spaces while at the same yielding benefits for both people and nature. I can’t wait to see it in full bloom in spring.”

Residents Dr Ellis and Gordon Brown contacted the council about improving the park, and worked with the land and countryside services team to agree a funded proposal supported by individuals and organisations in the local community.

The three local ward councillors, Stuart McKenzie, Peter Smaill and Bryan Pottinger paid for the project with £1,000 from each of their environmental funds, small pots of council money local councillors can use for projects to benefit communities.

The council organised the new sign and fencing while volunteers planted six fruit trees, the hedges and bulbs. Much of the planting was done along the ‘wiggly path’ within the village park. With only one pavement in the village, the ’wiggly path’ is part of a wider community-led project to create safer green walking spaces, integrating the park walkway with the adjacent Smiddy paddock and organic plots, and onto the track by the smiddy and farm.

Dr Ellis said: “The feedback from residents has been excellent and the foot fall along the wiggly path has dramatically increased; children now cycle along the path, dog walkers find it more engaging and senior residents can walk with greater safety.”