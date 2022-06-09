Party fit for a Queen held in South Queensferry

Among the activities that took place to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were face painting, music, magic, games, ‘Splat the Rat’, stalls and ‘Messy Science’. There were also various food outlets in attendance.

Jeanette McIvor of the Queensferry & Dalmeny Parish Churches and The Priory committee said: “I just want to say thanks to all who came along to the Jubilee Community Party on Sunday.

"A great time was had by all and it was a great way to bring the community together.

The free event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place on Sunday in South Queensferry.

“Thanks to the Provost’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party Fund 2022, from which we were awarded a grant. and also thanks to Scotmid for their donation.

"A raffle was held at the event and £300 will be sent to Ukraine.

"Finally, I would like to thank the Scouts, Sea Scouts, church volunteers, Praise Band, Food Providers and Forth Dimension who helped make the day possible and so successful.”

On February 6 this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

A collection for Ukraine was held at the event.