Pathhead firm receives Queen's Award for Enterprise

The AgbioInvestor team celebrate winning the award.

AgbioInvestor is one of 225 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, announced last week, on Thursday, April 21.

AgbioInvestor has been recognised for its excellence in international trade and the positive outcomes of its work in the global agricultural and agrochemical markets across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Based at the Vineyard Business Centre in Pathhead, AgbioInvestor was established in 2017 to provide news and analysis covering the global crop protection and seeds & traits industries.

It has rapidly become the leading source of global crop protection market information and analysis in the industry and employs 15 people across the UK.

Speaking about the prestigious award, Fraser McDougall, a founding partner at AgbioInvestor, commented: “All of us at AgbioInvestor are honoured to have been recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

"We’re incredibly proud of the impact of our work in contributing to a sustainable global food chain.

“Our insight and analysis across crop protection and seeds & traits empowers industry leaders to make commercial decisions with a sustainable, economic and environmentally focused approach.

“As we enter an unprecedented period of economic, environmental and political challenges, our real time data and analysis means the industry can make informed decisions, leading to better outcomes for all.”

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.