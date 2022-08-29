Pathhead Flower Show 2022

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm weather encouraged a splendid turnout of visitors to view and admire the wide variety of exhibits.

The vegetables and fruit were judged by Veronica Smith of West Calder with the flowers being judged by Arthur Greenan, East Linton.

The diverse range of entries in handicrafts, cookery, decorative and children’s classes were judged by Linda Riddell, Earlston and Wilma Craig, Kelso.

There were plenty of food categories for visitors to enjoy as well as the flowers.

Each class at Tynewater Primary School had been given a raised bed to look after, growing herbs, strawberries, vegetable and lots of flowers and proudly showed a selection of their labours.

Society president Jim Williams introduced Will Callander, who was accompanied by his wife, Henrietta, and son, Archie, remarking that Will was following in the family footsteps as he was the sixth member of the Callander family to open the show since 1952. Will responded with memories of displaying entries as a child but had no immediate recollections of winning any prizes.

After the presentation of prizes Mrs Callander was presented with a bouquet by Mrs Fiona Meikle.

A notable increase in the children’s’ classes was very welcome with winners proudly collecting their medals and certificates.

Jim Williams highlighted two individuals. Firstly the entries from Alex Swanston from Ormiston, with three firsts and a third place, at the age of 102 was remarkable; secondly a long serving stalwart of the Society, Billy McCormack, who apparently hasn’t missed a Pathhead show in 60 years. Both were loudly applauded.

Jim thanked all who came along to the show and said it would be impossible to stage it without the hard work of the committee and volunteers.

Trophy Winners 2022: Pathhead Premier Award pot plant & vase of flowers – Andrew Banks; Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich two geraniums – William Punton; Callander Cup Best garden – Marion Gilchrist; Mary Callander Golden Jubilee trophy – Isla Gowans.

Dr Colin Hogg Trophy Sunflowers – Anna Gowans

Rosemains Rose Bowl Most points open classes – Jim Williams

Roderick Murchison Most point confined classes – Sana Forrest

Society’s Trophy Best Dahlia (open) – David Rodgerson

Craik Trophy Best cut flower (confined) - Liz Barr

Society’s Trophy Best vegetable (confined) – Peter Banks

Scott Trophy Best decorative exhibit – Aileen Banks

Society’s Rose Bowl Most points in cookery – Laura Walker

George Moir Rose bowl Best handicrafts exhibit – Mabel McDowell

Society’s Trophy Most points in handicrafts – Margaret Winthrop

Society’s Trophy Best cookery exhibit – Laura Walker

Corsar Trophy Most points, two person family – Aileen and Peter Banks

Wahlberg Trophy Best exhibit in show – Jim Williams

Chalmers Trophy Single rose – Sana Forrest

Davidson Trophy Best pot plant – Andrew Banks

Dr Ireland Trophy Best bowl of roses – Andrew Banks

Chesterhill Cup SWRI competition – Anne Gordon and Margaret Winthrop

Callander Silver Teapot Other craft item – Mabel McDowell

Dalrymple Special Prize Most points in 131 and 132 Summer Forrest – Joey Ritchie

Lamb Cup Best exhibit, child aged 9+ – Summer Forrest

Wallace Shield Best exhibit , child aged 8 and under – Jasmine Forrest

Katie Trophy 3 x 3 onions – Jim Williams

Pathhead Sports & Social Trophy two vases gladioli – Andrew Banks

Fuchsia Trophy 3 Fuchsia in pots – William Punton

Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy two pots cacti/succulents – Andrew Banks