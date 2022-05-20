Ms Johnson, runs the most northerly Post Office in the UK at Baltasound on Unst in the Shetland islands, has decorated the branch with bunting, posters and flags galore.

Aided by her assistant, Shelley Howden, her efforts have seen the branch transformed as Ms Howden pays homage to the 96-year-old monarch,.

Baltasound is the largest of three main settlements in the island which has a population of just over 630 hardy sould.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valerie Johnson and assistant Shelley Howden have a cup of tea after their efforts to honour the Queen

Ms Johnson did not want islanders and visitors to miss out on the Queen’s special occasion and pulled out all the stops to do her bit.

She is currently busy working alongside her family tending to their sheep and Shetland ponies and dealing with the busy lambing and foaling season.

But no amount of work on the land kept Ms Johnson from marking the Platinum Jubilee.

A new sign has just been installed which says ‘Britain’s Most Northern settlement’ and there is also a special postmark while the branch itself is bedecked in red, white and blue.

Valerie Johnson is proud to be Postmistress at Baltasound in the Shetland Islands