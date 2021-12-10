Paul Johnson: Fresh appeal to trace St Andrews man, 74, who vanished three months ago

Paul Johnson left an address in the university town on September 15 - and hasn’t been seen since.

Today, a new photo of Mr Johnson was issued by his family in the hope that someone might have seen him.

They have described his disappearance as “completely out of character.”

Paul Johnson has been missing from St Andrews since September

The 74-year old left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue around 10:00pm to go for a walk.

He was seen a short time later in Hepburn Gardens at its junction with Lawhead Road.

Police have carried out extensive searches of the area and the places the keen walker was known to go.

They have retraced his last known steps and spoke to over 100 people. Appeals have been made to residents to check any CCTV footage they may have.

Community Sergeant Matt Spencer said: “Paul has not been seen since and has not been in touch with his family who are understandably very concerned, as are officers.

“We have carried out extensive searches, including door to door enquiries and obtaining CCTV.

“We are asking anyone who may know where Paul is to get in touch – or if he hears about this appeal then please call us or your family.”

Mr Johnson is described as 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of Thursday, September 16.

