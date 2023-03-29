News you can trust since 1873
Paul O'Grady - A life in pictures

The comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady has died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening at the age of 67.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:04 BST

As tributes pour in for the legendary performer, we share some pictures from his rise to fame on the nightclub circuit as the acerbic, platinum wig-wearing Lily Savage, to his final show here in Edinburgh, which saw him in the Capital just last week.

Here he is starring in Annie last week at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

1. Annie

Here he is starring in Annie last week at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Photo: Contributed

Paul O'Grady signs copies of his book "At My Mother's Knee" in Easons, O'Connell Street on November 15, 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phillip Massey/FilmMagic)

2. "At My Mother's Knee"

Paul O'Grady signs copies of his book "At My Mother's Knee" in Easons, O'Connell Street on November 15, 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phillip Massey/FilmMagic) Photo: Phillip Massey

Sting (far right), Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage (second right) and Elton John at the 1994 Stonewall Equality Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on 23 October, 1994.

3. Stonewall Equality Show

Sting (far right), Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage (second right) and Elton John at the 1994 Stonewall Equality Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on 23 October, 1994. Photo: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto

Paul O'Grady dressed as his drag queen alter ago Lily Savage at the National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 8, 1997.

4. National Television Awards

Paul O'Grady dressed as his drag queen alter ago Lily Savage at the National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 8, 1997. Photo: TV Times

