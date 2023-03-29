The comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady has died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening at the age of 67.
As tributes pour in for the legendary performer, we share some pictures from his rise to fame on the nightclub circuit as the acerbic, platinum wig-wearing Lily Savage, to his final show here in Edinburgh, which saw him in the Capital just last week.
1. Annie
Here he is starring in Annie last week at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Photo: Contributed
2. "At My Mother's Knee"
Paul O'Grady signs copies of his book "At My Mother's Knee" in Easons, O'Connell Street on November 15, 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phillip Massey/FilmMagic) Photo: Phillip Massey
3. Stonewall Equality Show
Sting (far right), Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage (second right) and Elton John at the 1994 Stonewall Equality Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on 23 October, 1994. Photo: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto
4. National Television Awards
Paul O'Grady dressed as his drag queen alter ago Lily Savage at the National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 8, 1997. Photo: TV Times