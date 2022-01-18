Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby stage show coming to Edinburgh

Written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a dance theatre show directed and choreographed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

The show is due to open at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27, 2022, before heading out on a UK tour which includes a five-night stint at the Capital’s Festival Theatre from February 28, 2023.

Choreographed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, it the company's first collaboration of this kind and picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang.

As the story unfolds, many hearts will be broken.

The production will feature 20 members of the Rambert dance company on stage, and a live band playing specially commissioned music.

Knight said: “Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage – an interpretation of Tommy’s story performed by Rambert, one of the leading dance companies in the world.

“This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance, and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers.

“If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket.”

Swan Pouffer added: “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is something on a scale we’ve never done before, and I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge. I can’t wait to bring these hugely popular characters to the stage here in Birmingham, then on tour to audiences around the country.”

Helen Shute, CEO and executive producer of Rambert, said: “Rambert has always been committed to making dance that resonates with audiences across the country and we’re incredibly honoured to be trusted by Steven Knight with his nationally beloved Peaky Blinders.

“It’s so fitting that we start the journey in Birmingham, where Rambert has been touring since the 1930s.

“We look forward to welcoming a new generation of audiences to theatres with a story that speaks to so many people.”

Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy, first aired on BBC Two nine years ago to widespread critical acclaim.

It was announced last year that the upcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders – set to air this year after Covid-related production delays – would be its last.

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, Knight teased it will be “very soon”.

Line Of Duty star Stephen Graham, who played Detective Sergeant John Corbett, will be joining the cast for the final series.

