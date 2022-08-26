News you can trust since 1873
Penicuik building and shop front grants approved

Historic building and shop improvement grants have been approved for the restoration of 2-4 West Street and 14-20 High Street in Penicuik as part of the town’s Heritage Regeneration Project.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:54 pm

The grant award for 2-4 West Street (the Belgian Consulate) is £161,598. This will help meet the cost of work totalling £207,177. The roof will be restored, using natural slate to match the existing tiles, and the building’s stonework will be repaired and repointed. The original timber sash and case windows and external doors will also be repaired and painted.

Grants totalling £76,463 have also been awarded for four shop front improvement schemes, at Lindsey’s Flowers, Best Seller, Tanz and McDougall McQueen, Estate Agents. The existing frontages will be repaired and repainted, with new shop front fascias, signs and sign writing. The total cost of the project is £80,488.

Midlothian Provost Debbi McCall, who chairs the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project team said: “These schemes will significantly enhance and improve the centre of Penicuik. 14-20 High Street is a prominent parade of shops and the improvements will help lift the image of the street, complementing the shop front improvements recently carried out at 22 and 28-30 High Street.

The shops at 14-20 High Street Penicuik.

“The building in 2-4 West Street is also in urgent need of restoration. The roof has been leaking over the last two years and further deterioration will have an adverse effect on the integrity of this Category “C” listed building.”

