Penicuik girl's hair-raising way to help charity

Jorgie Kidd was keen to help the charity that makes wigs for children with cancer, after reading about their work online.

Her proud mum Karen Harper said: “She had heard about it on social media and found out how many hair donations it takes to make one wig.

"It was all her doing. She just knew her hair will grow back and these kids’ hair wont.

Jorgie Kidd, pictured after and before her charity chop.

"She also raised over £500 from some friends and family, but also customers at the cafe where I work, Deli-Cious cafe in Penicuik.

"I’m very proud of her. Because there was no pressure on her to do it.