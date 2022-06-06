Penicuik Lazy Lawn couple raise cash for hospital unit that brought their twin sons into the world

Gavin and Anna Brown, owners of Lazy Lawn Scotland, have twin boys, Josh and Logan, who regularly enjoy their outdoor space at home thanks to their artificial grass lawn.

The boys are thriving now, but their journey into the world was a daunting and worrying time, as their parents recall only too clearly.

Thankfully, they had the support of the Foetal Unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, whose funding relies heavily on charitable donations through the Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

The Brown family out enjoying the green play area at Lazy Lawn Scotland’s offices and show garden in Penicuik.

To say thank you to the hospital, the Browns launched a commercial fundraiser fuelled by their artificial grass business.

Generated from a contribution from two months of installations in 2020, the team raised £3,300 and donated the cheque to the charity in March last year.

Gavin said: “We just wanted to say thank you in the best way we could for everything the Foetal Unit, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and the NHS did – and continue to do for others – in supporting Anna, myself, and the boys in the most difficult of periods before they came into the world.

"Every word and gesture of support we received in those nerve-wracking times gave us confidence and strength – and just look at the boys now!”

Anna Brown praised the support they received.

She said: “We’re all forever grateful to the Foetal Unit and delighted we could support the charity directly with much-needed funds.”

The couple contributed to the £1.9 million fund total raised in 2021. Charity chief executive of Glasgow Children’s Hospital, Kirsten Watson, said: “With the resolute backing of our supporters, like Lazy Lawn, we will continue to make a life-changing difference to the children, families, and NHS staff we are so privileged to serve.”