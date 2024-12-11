Penicuik school flies the flag for military children

Mauricewood Primary School in Penicuik is now proudly flying a unique Month of the Military Child flag, designed by P7 pupil Sophia Pang.

Sophia’s parents, Kit and Kakay joined VIPs including Midlothian Armed Forces and Veterans Champion Councillor Pauline Winchester, Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry, Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian Lt Col Richard Callander and Depute Provost Douglas Bowen, as Sophia hoisted her artwork up the flagpole at a special ceremony recently.

Sophia was one of more than 300 Mauricewood pupils who entered a competition to design a flag celebrating the important role service children have within the military family during April.

Cllr Winchester, who was on the judging panel, said Sophia’s eye-catching design incorporated the special qualities of military children.

​The pupils and VIPs are pictured at the ceremony.

She said: “I loved the vibrant, life affirming colours and the children, from diverse backgrounds, standing together among the dandelions, the flower of the military child.

“As a military child myself, I understand the unique resilience of military children. Just like the dandelion, we grow almost anywhere and survive in a broad range of climates.

“Sophia’s flags encapsulates everything that is important about celebrating the Month of the Military Child.”

Sophia said she was “very excited” to see her design turned into the flag and to be the first person to hoist it up the flagpole.

“I wanted to show all different types of children,” she said of her design.

Depute Head Teacher Jane Cunningham said military children play an important role both in the wider Penicuik community and within Mauricewood Primary School.

She added: “It’s fitting that our valued Little Troupers group – military children and their friends who meet weekly – are here at today’s unveiling.

“We enjoy such strong ties with the Glencorse Barracks, home to the 2 SCOTS regiment.

"Military children and their families help shape the work we do in school to support learners and understand the lived experiences of military children, in particular.”

The flag will be flow during the Month of the Military Child in April 2025.