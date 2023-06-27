The planned replacement for Beeslack Community High School will now have a swimming pool, pavilion and community facilities after Midlothian Council’s leader today proposed the additions.

At the full council meeting in Dalkeith today, Tuesday, June 27, a majority of councillors – nine - voted in favour of an amendment proposed by council leader, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP). The amendment included a call for the new school to include the facilities.

Capital costs of the project to replace Beeslack Community High School and to offer additional support needs provision within the campus, will now be £92.7 million for which an element of the borrowing costs are funded by the Scottish Government over a 25 year period. At the meeting, councillors also approved £44.7m will be spent on upgrading nearby Penicuik High School. During the refurbishment Penicuik High pupils will be decanted to Montgomery Park opposite the current school.

A drawing of what the replacement for Beeslack could look like.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Ellen Scott said: “These are exciting and transformational projects for the area that must be delivered by 2026 to avoid the risk of losing funding secured through the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme. Agreeing the budgets now therefore is a key milestone that will ensure we are on track to meet our funding commitments to deliver this high-quality, state-of-the-art learning spaces.

“The swimming pool, pavilion and community facilities will be warmly welcomed and well used by local people.”

Councillors also noted the progress made in finalising the agreement to buy the Beeslack replacement site with the University of Edinburgh. With capacity for up to 1600 pupils, the Beeslack replacement school will be a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Centre of Excellence. It will offer a high-quality, inspiring learning environment, where pupils can take advantage of the STEM expertise on its doorstep. Easter Bush is a world-leading research and innovation campus specialising in animal biosciences, agritech, veterinary medicine and medicine.

New additional support needs (ASN) provision will have capacity for up to 40 young people with severe and medically complex needs. ASN facilities will include a hydrotherapy pool, sensory garden, suitable changing facilities and accessible playground equipment and space.

The refurbished, energy-efficient, Penicuik High School will have places for 945 pupils in a high quality, fit for purpose learning environment, with expanded dining, community and sports facilities. It will also be able to support 24 pupils with ASN, double the numbers it can currently accommodate.