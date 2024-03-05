Penicuik teen celebrating top title

Gemma Mackenzie with her ​German Spitz Mittel.

Gemma Mackenzie was given the top spot by judge Claire Cooper at the prestigious final, organised by the Scottish Kennel Club (SKC), alongside her German Spitz Mittel (Ch Jansanleis Mayhem JW VW).

The 14-year-old beat off stiff competition from 23 other competitors to lift the coveted title.

The event took place alongside The Scottish Kennel Club’s Show Dog of the Year final, both held at The Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort in Cumbernauld in February.

Gemma, who is in third year at Beeslack Community High School, has been showing dogs since December 2022, and will be heading to the world-famous Crufts Dog Show to compete in the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Handler of the Year taking place over the four-day show, in Birmingham.

More than 100 junior handlers aged six to 16 years competed in the SKC semi-final heats during 2023 with their chosen breeds, each attempting to win one of 24 places in the Scottish Junior Handler of the Year final.

Speaking after the final, Scottish Kennel Club secretary Gillian Jones said: "Scottish Kennel Club is absolutely thrilled for Gemma on winning our prestigious final and on behalf of the SKC Executive Council, I would like to express our congratulations to Gemma for all she has achieved in such a short space of time.

"We are all extremely proud and it's fantastic to see all Gemma's hard work having paid off. Gemma proves to be a dedicated young handler and a super example for her peers and fellow competitors. Gemma's determination to continue to improve is evident to see when competing in this fantastic hobby. Gemma is a great representation for Scottish Junior Handling and we wish her well in all she decides to do going forward. "