A bus driver "humiliated" a disabled Edinburgh pensioner by telling him to get off the bus because he had "peed himself".

And when retired betting shop manager Cliff Black, 76, who uses a mobility walker because of arthritis, insisted he had not wet himself, the driver called the police.

Mr Black's daughter, Natalie Russell, said other bus passengers spoke up for her father, but the driver of the No 25 Lothian bus refused to drive on and eventually all the other passengers got off.

Cliff Black, 76, stood up for himself after being told to get off the bus. | supplied

Ms Russell said her father had boarded the bus at Duke Street in Leith to travel the three stops home, but the driver said he had a wet patch on the front of his trousers and told him to get off the bus because he had "peed himself".

She said: "My dad has a medical issue which causes him incontinence and he wears a pad. But if there was a wet patch, it would not have been pee because his pad was dry. If he had peed himself he would never have got on the bus."

She said he had explained the situation to the driver, but it made no difference.

“My dad said that all the passengers on the bus were on his side and tried to reason with the driver, but he still refused to drive the bus.

"When I posted about it on Facebook, one of the ladies who had been on the bus commented and said she was disgusted with the way the bus driver treated him, they all tried to reason with the bus driver but he was having none of it, and she's put in a formal complaint. She said well done to my dad for standing up for himself.”

Ms Russell said when the police came they were “lovely” to her father and offered him a lift home, though he declined because by that time he was needing to go to the toilet and did not want to have an accident in their car.

She said before last week’s incident her father had been going on the bus every day for years without ever having any problems.

"He's got a mobility walker because he has really bad arthritis. Since my mum died eight years ago, he doesn't like being in the house alone so he'll go down to Leith, go into the betting office and put a wee bet on and then take a walk about and he bumps into everybody - and everybody knows him. He'll spend a couple of hours wandering about and then get the bus home."

Now she fears the incident may have triggered a return of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder which forced Mr Black to stop work after he was attacked by armed robbers in his betting shop in 2007.

In 2007, Cliff Black was attacked by armed robbers in the betting shop where he was manager | TSPL

"They held a knife to his throat, made him empty the safe and slashed him across both his hands. He tried to go back to work afterwards, but he developed PTSD. He gets by, but he thinks this has made his PTSD rear its head again because he was panicking about getting back on the bus."

Ms Russell has complained to Lothian Buses about her father’s treatment and said they seemed to be treating the matter seriously.

"My dad is a proud man, but he was embarrassed and humiliated in front of everybody on the bus. It's a disgusting way to treat an elderly man.”

A spokesperson for Lothian Buses said: “Lothian is committed to delivering an exceptional service with high standards of customer care at all times. We have reached out to the customer’s family in this matter and are liaising directly with them.”