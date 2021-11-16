The team was called just after 7pm to locate two walkers who had been caught out by the fading light.

Once found, the couple explained that they had been surprised by how quickly it had become dark, and admitted they were a little intimidated by some “inquisitive Highland Coos” grazing in the area.

They were fit and well thankfully, though very cold as the temperature had dropped to around 5C.

The Incident Manager from the mountain rescue team had sent a link via SMS to the walkers which once clicked, provided their accurate position.

The pair were found safely at 8pm.

This incident acts as a reminder that darkness is quick to draw in and anyone considering going hill walking should always carry essentials such as a compass and warm clothes in case of emergency.

