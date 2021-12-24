People in Midlothian named the most generous people in the UK this Christmas

Stock photo by Ian Georgeson.

While Christmas is a time of the year when friends and family come together - gift-giving or the lack of, can sometimes cause quite a stir.

In order to reveal once and for all who the most generous people in the UK are, Funky Pigeon analysed the names and locations of those who sent the most cards and presents in 2021, as part of its annual report into customer habits over the year.

Having taken a deep dive into more than eight million orders over the past year, the research found people in Midlothian not only send the most cards in the UK but also buy the most gifts as well, despite having a population size of less than 100,000 people.

Essex came second on the list of most generous places, with Lancashire third.