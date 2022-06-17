People in West Lothian urged to take part in Census Coverage Survey

The Census Coverage Survey is the second largest social research exercise in Scotland after the census itself. It is run by National Records of Scotland (NRS) and, together with census data, it helps to provide an accurate estimate of Scotland’s population and the people within it. The survey will be conducted door-to-door by NRS staff carrying identification. Their identity can be checked by calling a free helpline on 0800 033 4010.

West Lothian Council chief executive Graham Hope said: “We would encourage all West Lothian residents who are asked, to take part in the Census Coverage Survey. The information you provide will remain private and confidential, and it only takes around 10 minutes to complete the survey.”

Staff will carry ID and they will never ask people for financial information like their bank account details and will not ask for money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock aerial photo of Linlithgow.

Paul Lowe, Registrar General for Scotland and Chief Executive, National Records of Scotland said: “The Census Coverage Survey is a key part of the census programme and ensures a comprehensive and accurate picture of return rates across the country has been recorded. This allows us to produce census data which can be used to plan and deliver the services we all rely on from schools to healthcare, housing and roads.

“Even if you have completed the census, you may still be asked to take part in the coverage survey. By doing so, you are supporting the census to deliver its many benefits for service planning in Scotland. Please participate if asked to take part.”