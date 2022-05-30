Perambulation of the Marches 2022: Take a walk for civic pride

The Perambulation compliments the upcoming Linlithgow Marches by walking the line of the Linlithgow parliamentary boundary as established in 1832.

The walk is four miles long (6.5k) and passes seven out of the eight marches stones, (one original and seven replica stones installed in 2014 when this event began).

The 2022 event takes place on Wednesday, June 8, starting at 7pm, in front of St Ninian’s Craigmailen Church on Falkirk Road (just west of the West Port Hotel), and proceeds in a clockwise direction round the route with the procession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stock photo of a previous Perambulation of the Marches in Linlithgow.

Organisers Linlithgow Civic Trust (LCT), warmly invite town residents and visitors alike to attend.

Chris Long, LCT Perambulation co-ordinator, said: "We pass seven of the eight stones, as one is a bit out of the way on the canal towpath.

"This event is similar to what they have done down the Borders and in Lanark for years and years, a tradition going way back. Marching annually to see that nobody had taken any of the town.

"So in 2014 we thought it would be a good thing to do here also, ahead of the Linlithgow Marches. And to keep a check on the stones every year.

"I don’t think they did it here before 2014 but in the Borders they have done this for hundreds of years.

"It’s a nice tradition. Linlithgow has a rich history, but we are not aware of this ever happening here previously.

"It’s all part of civic ceremonies, the week before the Marches, so it has become part of all the celebrations and it’s partly establishing the old parliament boundary.

"We stopped it for two years due to Covid so this is an opportunity again for people to explore these areas.

"The piper on the march plays at each stone and we have a break a t the tea room on Manse Road. And everybody that finishes gets a certificate.