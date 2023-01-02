News you can trust since 1873
Perth hotel fire: Three dead after early morning blaze at New County Hotel

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel.

By Alan Young
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 11:44am
The blaze broke out at the New County Hotel in Perth.
Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, shortly before 5.10am on Monday. It is reported 21 ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later said three people and a dog died.

Police Scotland confirmed that other guests had been evacuated,

The force appealed to members of the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier said he was “very concerned” after learning of the blaze.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions.”