The blaze broke out at the New County Hotel in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, shortly before 5.10am on Monday. It is reported 21 ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later said three people and a dog died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland confirmed that other guests had been evacuated,

The force appealed to members of the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier said he was “very concerned” after learning of the blaze.