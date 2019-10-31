Pictures show Edinburgh Zoo's lemurs getting into the Halloween spirit by foraging for treats inside pumpkins

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) ring-tailed and red-bellied lemurs enjoyed foraging for some of their favourite food hidden inside some hollowed out pumpkins.

The RZSS is the wildlife conservation charity which owns RZSS Edinburgh Zoo and RZSS Highland Wildlife Park.

Founded in 1909, the Society’s purpose is to connect people with nature and safeguard species from extinction.

Lemurs foraging for food. Pictures: SIN ADDISION/RZSS

A lemur foraging for treats inside the pumpkin. Pic: RZSS

Red-bellied lemurs enjoying their treats.