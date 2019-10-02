Pictures show Will Ferrell in Victoria Street for filming of Netflix comedy film Eurovision

These pictures show Hollywood star Will Ferrell filming in Edinburgh city centre for the Netflix spoof movie Eurovision.

The images show Ferrell sporting a leather jacket and multi-coloured t-shirt as he walks along Victoria Street.

Will Ferrell on Victoria Street. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

READ MORE: Grassmarket pub and Ross Fountain latest Edinburgh locations for filming of Will Ferrell's new Netflix film Eurovision

Filming has also started this afternoon at the Ross Fountain in West Princes Street Gardens.

Banners with 'Eurovision' written on them have been put up there, while film crews and extra were also seen outside The White Hart Inn, Grassmarket, earlier on Wednesday.

Traffic in Grassmarket, West Bow and Victoria Street will be held for short periods today as required between 7am and 2pm.

READ MORE: Eurovision: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams spotted in Edinburgh as filming begins

Leading stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams were spotted on Edinburgh’s landmarks - Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill - as filming started earlier in the week.

Edinburgh will feature in the movie Eurovision. Pic: Doug Branney

The two play Icelandic singers who are given the opportunity to perform at the famous song contest when it was held in the Scottish Capital in 1972.

On Tuesday, the two were seen on embracing on a Calton Hill bench as they filmed a scene in which the co-stars almost kissed.

Film crews on Victoria Street.

Film crews and extras outside The White Hart Inn in the Grassmarket