Place based investment programme funding available to support West Lothian communities

West Lothian Council logo

West Lothian Council Executive approved the application processes for the PBIP in 2022/23 which will see £1 million made available via two funding streams: The Town Centre Capital Fund and Community Wealth Building.

The Town Centre Capital Fund will see £500,000 allocated to all West Lothian Towns.

An additional £500,000 will be made available via the Community Wealth Building (CWB) funding stream. Projects are expected to have a value of £100,000 or above to address one or more of the CWB pillars and be ready to implement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further information on CWB is available online at www.westlothian.gov.uk/pbip.