Place based investment programme funding available to support West Lothian communities

Applicants are now being invited to apply for a share of the Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) for 2022/23.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:00 am
West Lothian Council Executive approved the application processes for the PBIP in 2022/23 which will see £1 million made available via two funding streams: The Town Centre Capital Fund and Community Wealth Building.

The Town Centre Capital Fund will see £500,000 allocated to all West Lothian Towns.

An additional £500,000 will be made available via the Community Wealth Building (CWB) funding stream. Projects are expected to have a value of £100,000 or above to address one or more of the CWB pillars and be ready to implement.

Further information on CWB is available online at www.westlothian.gov.uk/pbip.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.

