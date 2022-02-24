Place based investment programme funding available to support West Lothian communities
Applicants are now being invited to apply for a share of the Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) for 2022/23.
West Lothian Council Executive approved the application processes for the PBIP in 2022/23 which will see £1 million made available via two funding streams: The Town Centre Capital Fund and Community Wealth Building.
The Town Centre Capital Fund will see £500,000 allocated to all West Lothian Towns.
An additional £500,000 will be made available via the Community Wealth Building (CWB) funding stream. Projects are expected to have a value of £100,000 or above to address one or more of the CWB pillars and be ready to implement.
Further information on CWB is available online at www.westlothian.gov.uk/pbip.
The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.