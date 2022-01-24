Places still available at Newbattle Abbey College

Newbattle Abbey College.

This six-month course is aimed at adults who are looking at returning to education or who may be thinking of signing up for college in 2022. It provides transition support for adults, especially those who have been out of education for some time.

The course also offers the opportunity to progress to either further education or, after additional study, higher education.

This course may also be of interest to young adults wishing to expand and develop their qualifications.

No formal qualifications are required for this course, and it is offered on both a residential and non-residential basis. For more information contact the college on 0131 663 1921 or email: [email protected]

College principal Roddy Henry said: “The Preparation for FE course is a great route back into formal education for folk who have been away from it for a while, or perhaps didn’t thrive at school.

"Our skilled staff ensure that our students feel welcomed and supported on their path through the course and on to their next steps, whatever their background or aspirations.