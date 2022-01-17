Planned new small business units near Sheriffhall Roundabout to feature drive-thru Costa

The drawings for the Sheriffhall site show at least 20 units in rows of terraces within the land surrounded by woodlands, with outdoor space for workers to relax.

The proposals from Buccleuch Estate are for an 8.5 hectare of greenbelt land which lies within Midlothian’s Sheriffhall South Local Development Plan site, and include the coffee shop alongside workplaces.

The proposals show terraces of small business units designed initially for “small start-up businesses” but with a flexibility to adapt with demand in the future.

And developers say they have used the ‘constraints’ of the agricultural site to help them design high quality units which will work in harmony with the site making the most of its natural features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their design statement the developers say: “The scale and form of the buildings is directly related to the desire to provide units for small start-up businesses with a variety of potential requirements, and more importantly providing the flexibility to accommodate a number of uses over the lifespan of the buildings, and therefore avoid the current culture of disposablearchitecture.

“While a consistent approach has been adopted to the initial shell ofthe buildings to create an overall sense of place, its is envisagedthat each terrace will take on it’s own unique character, reflectedwith differing elevational treatments according to the occupiers.”

Included in the application for planning permission is a Costa drive-thru which is part of what is described as phase one of the site’s development.

Putting forward the plans for the land which is south of Sheriffhall Roundabout, close to the junction of Gilmerton Road (B6392) and the A7, developers said it has been constrained by surrounding woodland and overhead cables which contributed to the design.

They said: “The layout shows how the proposed development has respectedthe existing woodland that occupies the site, while enhancing thelarger landscape.”