Plans have been submitted to turn an Edinburgh residential property into a new eye clinic and community hub.

Newcastle-based Concept Eye Clinic has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council to turn 42 Raeburn Place in Stockbridge into a new eye clinic with associated retail space, an art gallery displaying work by local artists, and a community hub which will facilitate charitable fund-raising events for local organisations.

The hub would also provide a meeting place for the local community, with the potential to offer workshops/seminars.

Concept Eye Clinic hopes to turn 42 Raeburn Place into a new eye clinic with associated retail space, an art gallery and a community hub. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents for this application to convert the six-bedroom family home, the applicant’s agent Planning Solutions Edinburgh said: “The proposed change of use will not alter the external appearance of the building or make any changes to the internal space which would have a negative impact on the listed building.

“This will make a positive contribution to the area - no physical alterations are proposed- the proposed change of use of the site will increase the range of services in the area and has potential to support local businesses.

“The proposed change of use of the property will enable the client to meet the increasing demands in the local area for their services.

“The size and unique character of the site will also enable the client to provide a much-needed community hub which will provide vital services to the local community, and in particular the elderly.”

Speaking about their hopes for this proposed new Stockbridge facility, Concept Eye Clinic added: “This property has inordinate and exciting potential for us to integrate specialist clinic such as Myopia Control for children, with an educational, environmental, creative, and artistic series of events for patients and local residents/ service users alike.

“There is a natural intersection between physical and emotional well-being initiatives based on relationship, which would be our privilege to accommodate in an environment which lends itself so generously.

“A community ‘hub’ will not cause any loss of residential amenity, and our proposal will not affect the character or appearance of the conservation area. Rather, it will be a lived, sustainable, and revitalising experience for local people to enjoy.”

This planning application will now be decided upon by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department. The online planning application currently has no notes of support or objections.