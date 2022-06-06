Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony at Beecraigs Country Park

A few hundred members of the public attended the West Lothian event, part of a nationwide celebration which saw beacons lit on the highest peaks of the UK and across the Commonwealth to mark the Queen’s special anniversary.

Newly-elected West Lothian Provost Cathy Muldoon led the Lighting of the Beacon as part of a short ceremony with music and speeches.

Piper John Hughes played ‘Diu Regnare’, the Bugle Call was carried out by Hugh Foster, and guests from the Royal British Legion Scotland, Scouts, Boys Brigade and Girl’s Brigade were all in attendance to mark the occasion.

Locals gathered last Thursday for the Beacon lighting at Beecraigs.

West Lothian Council’s Parks and Woodlands squad leader Brian Boyd took on the key role of making sure it was safely lit, on behalf of Provost Cathy Muldoon.

