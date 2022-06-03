Bo'ness and Carriden band perform a concert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the bandstand in Glebe Park

Platinum Jubilee: Bo'ness and Carriden Band concert in pictures

An appreciative audience enjoyed Thursday evening’s Platinum Jubilee concert in Glebe Park, Bo’ness.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 4:45 pm

Organised by Bo’ness and Carriden Band, it gave the large crowd attending an eclectic selection of tunes from their impressive repertoire, including a medley of Scottish tunes, under conductor Charlie Farren.

Following the event, a band spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to see our Jubilee concert in the bandstand tonight. The weather was kind to us and we were truly honoured by such a great turn out.”

It was also a very special evening for Bo’ness Fair Queen, Ellie Van Der Hoek who made her debut with the senior band.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the concert by Scott Louden.

1. Jubilee Concert

The crowd in Glebe Park enjoy the music

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. Jubilee Concert

Bo'ness and Carriden band entertain the crowds

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. Jubilee Concert

Gathering crowds for a Platinum Jubilee concert in Bo'ness

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. Jubilee Concert

The Glebe Park crowd on Thursday evening for the Jubilee Concert

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Bo'ness
Next Page
Page 1 of 4