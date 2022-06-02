It was one of many gun salutes to take place across the country to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A gun salute is fired on special events for the Royal household - such as an anniversary or birthday – and is a traditional signal of respect.

A usual gun salute is 21 rounds, but for the Platinum Jubilee, this number was doubled to 42. An 82 gun salute was also held in Hyde Park, London.

A 42-gun salute was fired at Edinburgh Castle

Each year, since 1946, the botanical time-piece marks a special event or anniversary.

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.

The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October.

Since 1946, it has been designed in honour of various organisations and causes. In 2020, the design was changed to thank Edinburgh’s key workers.

Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge said: “I am delighted to once again see the city’s beautiful floral clock completed, and in perfect time for the Jubilee weekend.

“Each year the iconic clock marks special occasions and events in the heart of the Capital and this year it is a unique tribute coinciding with celebrations taking place around the country as the nation marks the Queen’s 70-year reign."

The Floral Clock was first created in 1903 by then Edinburgh Parks Superintendent, John McHattie, and is the oldest of its kind in the world. It initially operated with just an hour hand, with a minute hand added in 1904, followed by a cuckoo clock in 1952. Until 1972 the clock was operated mechanically and had to be wound daily.