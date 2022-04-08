Poetry contest joy for Bonnyrigg birthday girl

Sophie’s poem about a friendly mouse won the birthday girl a chocolate Easter egg, presented to her by her acting headteacher, Caroline Findlay.

Runners up were Bonnyrigg P6 pupil Lucas Calvin, also pictured, along with Emma Hannah, who is in P7 at Lawfield Primary.

Sophie said she “didn’t know what to think” when she heard her poem was the winner but she agreed it was lovely to win on her birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is part of the council’s early years’ initiative to give every new P1 pupil their very own Mid Mouse, a woolly pocket pal to help them settle into school. Last year, locals answered the call to knit the mice, with thousands of the cute pets submitted.

Principal teacher Emma Scafe, who organised the project with her colleague Jacqueline Matthew, said: “Last year was such a success we thought it would be great to invite the older primary pupils to come up with a poem about a mouse and the support they can give you.

“We’d like to thank everyone again who took the time to knit and crochet the mice – the children love knowing they can take their own unique mouse to school at what can be a nerve wracking time.

“Thanks too to all the pupils who submitted poems. We loved reading them.”