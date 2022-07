At 8.40am this morning, Traffic Scotland urged drivers to “please take care on approach”, after six ducklings were spotted on the central reserve of the M80 at Junction three.

The Scottish SPCA were in attendance, and police officers rushed to the scene.

Only five minutes later, another update was issued by Traffic Scotland, giving the happy news that the ducklings had been rescued.