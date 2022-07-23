Police appeal in bid to trace missing 41-year-old Michael Meehan

Police are appealing for information to help trace 41-year-old Michael Meehan who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 1:18 pm

The man was last seen around 3.30 pm on Thursday, 21 July, 2022 on Rose Street, Edinburgh.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 6ft tall, with short grey hair, few teeth and has bad sunburn and blisters to his face.

He speaks with an Irish accent and was wearing a dark coloured jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers although it is thought he may actually be barefoot.

Sergeant Jonathan Wilson, Gayfield Police Station, said: “Since Mr Meehan was reported missing, officers have been checking CCTV and making local enquiries in Edinburgh City Centre and Portobello where he is known to frequent, however, there have been no further sightings of him.

“We are concerned for his health and well-being and would appeal to anyone who has seen him recently or who may have information as to where he is to get in touch with police.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 2159 of Thursday, 21 July, 2022.

Police are appealing for information
