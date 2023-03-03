Police appeal to find missing East Lothian teenage girls Courtney Renwick and Natalie Anderson
The teenage girls were last seen in the Tranent area two days ago
Police are appealing for help to trace two teenage girls who have been reported missing from East Lothian.
Courtney Renwick, 14, and Natalie Anderson, 15, were last seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 1 in the Tranent area and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Courtney is described as white, 5ft 2in tall with fair/blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing grey joggers, a hooded top and black trainers. Natalie is described as white, 5ft 5in tall with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue hooded top, black leggings and black Converse trainers.
It’s believed they may be together in the East Lothian or Edinburgh areas and officers are appealing for anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch.
Anyone with information on Natalie should contact 101 quoting reference 3722 or for Courtney reference 3757 of March 1.