Police are appealing for help to trace two teenage girls who have been reported missing from East Lothian.

Courtney Renwick, 14, and Natalie Anderson, 15, were last seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 1 in the Tranent area and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney is described as white, 5ft 2in tall with fair/blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing grey joggers, a hooded top and black trainers. Natalie is described as white, 5ft 5in tall with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue hooded top, black leggings and black Converse trainers.

Natalie Anderson (15) and Courtney Renwick (14) were last seen in Tranent on Wednesday.

It’s believed they may be together in the East Lothian or Edinburgh areas and officers are appealing for anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch.