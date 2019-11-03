Police hunt for missing West Lothian schoolboy, last seen 3am this morning

Ross McPhee was last seen leaving his home address in Bathgate around 3am on Sunday 3rd November.

The 14-year-old, who lives in the Bathgate area of West Lothian has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Ross is described as 5 Feet 8, dark hair, slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a Black Hoodie, Black tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Ross also has links to the Armadale and Whitburn area of West Lothian.