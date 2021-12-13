Police identify man found dead in water in Fife town

The discovery was made around 3.05pm on Saturday near Glenwood Road, Glenrothes.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had launched an appeal to help identify the man.

Police have appealed for help to identify the man's body

This evening they confirmed they now knew who he was – but did not reveal his name publicly.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Inspector Michael Lynch, of Glenrothes CID, said: "Now that we know who this man is, we now need to establish, the circumstances surrounding his death. If anyone has any information which could assist our enquiries, I would ask them to contact us."

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2136 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”

