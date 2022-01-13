Police in Edinburgh release photos taken in Cambodia, in efforts to trace owner of camera found by officers

Police are trying to trace the owner of a camera, which was found by officers in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 8:09 am

In a social media appeal, the police released two pictures taken on the camera.

The photographs show a man and a woman, respectively, posing in front of a monument in Cambodia.

Police have asked the public to get in touch if they recognise the photos.

The social media post read: “If this is you, or you know them, please get in touch via 101 and quote incident number 1688 21/12/2021”.

Police have asked the public whether they recognise these photos which were taken in Cambodia.

