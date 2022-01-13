In a social media appeal, the police released two pictures taken on the camera.

The photographs show a man and a woman, respectively, posing in front of a monument in Cambodia.

Police have asked the public to get in touch if they recognise the photos.

The social media post read: “If this is you, or you know them, please get in touch via 101 and quote incident number 1688 21/12/2021”.

