David Whiteman, 62, was last seen in the area of Cairn Toul at 2pm on Friday, October 8.

Police Scotland said Mr Whiteman is a white male, 6ft 2ins (1.88m) tall, wearing a black Berghaus jacket and carrying a black rucksack with a yellow rain cover. Officers added he usually wears glasses.

Mr Whiteman set out on a hiking trip with a friend on Wednesday, October 6 but the pair separated at some point between then and Friday.

The missing man’s son, Alex, has used Facebook to launch an emotional appeal to find his father, writing: “Please come home Dad I love you.”

He went on to say that he was “angry, upset and afraid” and could not understand how his father had been separated from his friend.

He wrote: “My Dad has gone missing. He went hiking with a friend up Cairngorms in Scotland since Wednesday. The person he went hiking with went on ahead and didn’t realise my dad had lagged behind so much. This I still can’t get my head around. I’m not sure what I’ll achieve by posting this but any help in Scotland is appreciated. Im angry, and upset and afraid.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1624 of 09/10/21 or speak to any officer.

