Police supporting annual white ribbon campaign
The annual campaign highlights the awareness of violence against women and girls.
Every nine minutes Police Scotland are called to attend an incident of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is not just physical, it can also take the form of psychological and emotional harm, controlling behaviour, coercive behaviour and financial abuse.
A spokesperson said: “No one should ever feel unsafe in their homes or communities.
"If you see or hear anything that makes you worried for a friend, relative, neighbour or work colleague, you can contact us confidentially to share your concerns."
Further information on the Police Scotland website.