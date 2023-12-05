News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police supporting annual white ribbon campaign

In support of this year's white ribbon campaign, Midlothian Community Police Officers have engaged with communities and partner agencies, promoting the White Ribbon pledge.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Community officers have been engaging with people across the region.Community officers have been engaging with people across the region.
Community officers have been engaging with people across the region.

The annual campaign highlights the awareness of violence against women and girls.

Every nine minutes Police Scotland are called to attend an incident of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is not just physical, it can also take the form of psychological and emotional harm, controlling behaviour, coercive behaviour and financial abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “No one should ever feel unsafe in their homes or communities.

Most Popular

"If you see or hear anything that makes you worried for a friend, relative, neighbour or work colleague, you can contact us confidentially to share your concerns."

Further information on the Police Scotland website.

Related topics:PolicePolice Scotland