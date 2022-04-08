Poltonhall Gala Day postponed

John Aitchison, deputy chairperson of Poltonhall Gala Day Committee said: “Covid-19 restrictions prevented more than 500 people from gathering at the start of the year. As some of these restrictions were lifted by the Scottish Government, we were still required to implement a track and trace system within Poltonhall Park which was not practicable.

"When finally, these restrictions were removed, and the Poltonhall Gala Day Committee met at the end of March, the number of full-time members who attended the meeting had fallen to six.

"We made the decision that a gala day could not be organised in the short period of eight weeks with just the members present.”

He added that the Committee is still at present working on some smaller projects to be announced soon.