Crowds cheered the then Pope as he was driven along Edinburgh’s famous Princes Street

Pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, will be remembered as the first pope for over 600 years to resign from the post. But in Edinburgh and Scotland, he will be remembered for a historic visit that took place on September 16, 2010, when he made Edinburgh his first stop on a four-day visit to the UK.

His plane flew into Edinburgh Airport, he met the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, was driven along Princes Street in a Popemobile and spoke to well-wishers outside the then Cardinal’s residence in Morningside before going in for lunch. He later led a huge outdoor mass in Gasgow’s Bellahouston Park attended by around 65,000 people before flying to London that evening.

Benedict XVI succeeded John Paul II on his death in 2005 but stunned the church and the watching world by standing down in 2013. It was the first resignation by a pope since Gregory XII in 1415. He has since lived quietly in a monastery inside the Vatican. Many tributes have been paid following his death on Friday Dec 31 and thousands of people are filing past his coffin s it lies in state ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

Here are some pictures recalling the day he came to Edinburgh.

A greeting for the children Pope Benedict made a point of greeting children when he went among the crowds. Arriving at the Archbishop's house in Morningside for lunch, he surprised everyone by going back out to the street for a walkabout. Pupils from St Peter's RC Primary were there to sing and cheer but got an unexpected close encounter with pontiff when he came over, blessed two of the pupils, shook hands with about ten others and even kissed a neighbour's baby.

First Papal visit since 1982 Pope Benedict XVI's four-day visit to Scotland and England was the first visit here by a Pope since his predecessor John Paul II made the very first Papal trip to the UK in 1982. And Benedict began the visit in Edinburgh. Cardinal Keith O'Brien, the then Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, gave him a specially-designed Papal tartan scarf which he wore as he was driven around the Capital in the Popemobile.

Royal welcome for Benedict XVI in Edinburgh Pope Benedict XVI flew into Edinburgh Airport on September 16, 2010, at the start of his UK visit and was greeted on the tarmac by Prince Philip. He was driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he was welcomed by the Queen. But during the ceremony Pope Benedict lost his cap in the wind.

Flowers for the Pope Outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the guard of honour, provided by the Royal Company of Archers, the Queen's bodyguard of Scotland, accompanied by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, gave a Royal Salute. And before his departure, Pope Benedict was presented with flowers.