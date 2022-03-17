Poppy Scotland appeal in Dalkeith raises thousands

Esk Valley Rotary Club President Elaine Henderson and club member Mark Johnston selling poppies in Morrisons in Dalkeith.

Esk Valley and Dalkeith Rotary Clubs joined forces to administer and carry out the collection in the Dalkeith area.

The clubs have now revealed just how much was raised for Poppy Scotland in the town during last year’s appeal.

Elaine Henderson, club president, Esk Valley Rotary, said: "We now have a figure for the total amount raised - a fantastic £12,648.51.

Dakeith Rotary president Clark Watson (left) with Tesco Hardengreen manager Marc Welch, Rotarian Albert Jaster and store visitors Findlay and Kirsty.