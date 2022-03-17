Poppy Scotland appeal in Dalkeith raises thousands
A Poppy Scotland appeal carried out last November in Dalkeith by two local Rotary clubs has raised thousands for the charity.
By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:37 am
Esk Valley and Dalkeith Rotary Clubs joined forces to administer and carry out the collection in the Dalkeith area.
The clubs have now revealed just how much was raised for Poppy Scotland in the town during last year’s appeal.
Elaine Henderson, club president, Esk Valley Rotary, said: "We now have a figure for the total amount raised - a fantastic £12,648.51.
“Thank you to all who volunteered and donated you have made a real difference to the Armed Forces community living in Scotland.”