A popular walkway linking two Edinburgh areas is to be closed overnight at the start of and end of next month for work to be carried out on the Roseburn to Union Canal project.

Telfer Subway, an underpass underneath the West Approach Road, linking Dalry and Fountainbridge, will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on September 2, 3 and 4, and again on September 30, October 1 and 2 during the same times.

There will be no access to the bus stops on the West Approach Road during the closures, which are for work to be carried out to improve safety as part of the Roseburn to Union Canal project currently progressing in the area.

Pedestrians and cyclists are being advised to use an alternative route via McEwan Square and Morrison Crescent, which will add an estimated 18 minutes to journeys, with the Roseburn to Union Canal project apologising for any inconvenience this causes.

The Roseburn to Union Canal link is a £17 million active travel scheme that will transform public spaces along a route between Roseburn and the Union Canal, creating a green corridor and cycleway and bringing disused areas back into community use.